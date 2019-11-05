Classified Ads

November 7, 2019

EVERYTHING GOES, OFFERS ACCEPTED: Free stuff, furniture, household items, shop tools, saws, garden tools, top bar hives, Electra net fencing, chantecler chickens. 2380 Piljek Rd, Pass Creek, 778-460-5507.

