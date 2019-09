P.E.O. (Promoting Educational Opportunities for Women) is coming to the Kootenays! Monday, Oct 7, 4:30-6:30pm Selkirk Room of Castlegar Recreation Centre. Motivational speaker, Christine Robertson-Esovoloff (Ginger Journal blog). P.E.O. information & refreshments. For more information: soutar.debora49@gmail.com; Facebook, BC PEO Sisterhood; www.peobc.org