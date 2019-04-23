Classified Ads

Participants in the Top Chef 2019 competition.
Vanessa Farnsworth’s new collection of short stories will resonate with anyone wh
Bordeaux students and chaperones arrive in Castlegar.
Author Marilyn Bowering is EMLF’s writer-in-residence.
Columbia Region approves 38 projects for 2019 – 2020.
ESTATE SALE! Thursday, May 2, 10am-6pm. 8 Government Road, Nelson BC. Furniture, kitchen wares, eclectic artisan pieces, art, women’s clothes, electronics, books, plants, and so much more! Everything must go.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!