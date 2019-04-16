Classified Ads

JOIN KUIMBA: Kaslo's outstanding community choir, for our season finale concert, "A Legacy of Life." Friday, May 3, 7pm at the Argenta Hall and Saturday, May 4, 7pm at St Andrew's in Kaslo. The choir, along with director Tamara SunSong and pianist Nancy Ryde, will present an eclectic programme of choral music from ancient to modern, from playful to sublime. Kaslo tickets $12/8, 18 and under free, at Sunnyside and the door; Argenta tickets by donation at the door. 250-353-3284; kuimbachoir@gmail.com for information.