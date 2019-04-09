Classified Ads

April 8, 2019 - 1:42pm

MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE: 1812 Silver King Road, Nelson. Friday, April 19, 4-8pm; and Saturday, April 20, 8am-1pm. Recreational... tents, camp cots, bikes, golf cart & numerous household items. Rain or shine!

