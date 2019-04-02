Classified Ads

There is less than one month to get your applications in for this year’s ArtWalk.
Artists in residence, Matthew Talbot-Kelly.
Artist of the Year ‘Naturalist’. Photo: Masa Suzuki.
Artists and food vendors are encouraged to respond to an open call for a juried Ar
Johnsons Landing is well known for the landslide of 2012, but locals know there is
SLOCAN WATERFRONT RESTORATION & DEVELOPMENT SOCIETY invites you to get together for a light meal and a presentation about climate change by Laura Sacks, a Climate Reality Leader. April 12, 5pm, Slocan Legion, 502 Harold St. By donation.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!