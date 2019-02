DENTAL HYGIENE DAY IS RETURNING TO KASLO! Saturday, March 2, at the Sentinel with Liz-Ann, dental hygiene practitioner. Experience oral health and be empowered to stay healthy. Bookings start at 7:30am. Contact Dustin at 250-505-8159, or Email operations@sentinelbc.ca All proceeds go to the Smile Mission Oral Health Outreach Society.