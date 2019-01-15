Classified Ads

January 15, 2019

BURNS NIGHT CELEBRATION AT BALFOUR BEACH INN: Saturday Jan.26 at 7pm, join Kaslo's Celtic Kitchen Party. Piping in and address to the Haggis, with Celtic songs and tunes. Suggested $10 donation, reservations recommended, 250-229-4235.

