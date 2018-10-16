Classified Ads

October 22, 2018

BRENT KENNEDY ELEMENTARY FALL MARKET: Saturday, Oct. 27, 10am-2pm, admission $1 (includes door prize entry). 20 vendors, bake sale, open concession. Follow the signs at the junction (Hwy 3A and Hwy 6).

