Classified Ads

THE CENTRAL KOOTENAY INVASIVE SPECIES SOCIETY (CKISS) would like to invite you to their AGM & Field Tour, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 9am-3:30pm. The event will take you on a tour of the Salmo region to highlight current restoration projects. Come find out what CKISS is doing to protect the Kootenays from invasive species such as, American bullfrog and yellow flag iris. A main feature of the tour will be guest speakers from the Salmo Watershed Streamkeepers Society and Masse Environmental. The event is FREE, pre-registration is required. Visit www.CKISS.ca to grab your spot and see the detailed agenda. Transportation from Nelson and lunch from the Dragonfly Cafe will be provided. CKISS is currently recruiting new directors to join their team, if this volunteer position interests you please contact Laurie Carr, lcarr@ckiss.ca.