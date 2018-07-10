Classified Ads

Once again the community has stepped up to support Kootenay Co-op Radio to complet
The Russian Orthodox Chapel House on the island.
Andy Kim, the Musical Scientist.
A Saturday morning experience, the Market brings farm fresh produce, fruits vegeta
The Golf Classic is an annual full day event that brings together over 150 golfers
BALFOUR KIDS KAMP: Aug. 7-10, join us for "Shipwrecked"; 4 days of games, crafts, music, stories & great fun! K-grade 6, $30/camper, $60/family. For info call 250-229-4412. Register online @ balfourcovenant.com
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!