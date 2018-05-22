Classified Ads

May 23, 2018

GLADE COMMUNITY MARKET: Sunday, May 27, 10am-2pm. Turn at the Glade Esso on Highway 3 and follow the signs. All vendors welcome. Contact Barbarah at 250-551-2402. Sponsored by Glade Watershed Protection Society.

