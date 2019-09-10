NEIGHBOURHOOD GARAGE SALE: Tower Ridge Subdivision, adj

L-R: Paul Elliott, Tommy Nallie, Dusty Rogers, Chuck Ervin, John Full
Crawford Bay School Principal Rod Giles and friend.
Author and publisher Howard White comes to Nelson in September to offer two speci
Tractor races at the fair.
Celebrate creativity in your community and join the 10th annual Culture Days week
NEIGHBOURHOOD GARAGE SALE: Tower Ridge Subdivision, adjacent to Castlegar Golf Course. Sunday, Sept. 15, 8:30am-12:30pm. Rain or Shine! Multiple families participating. For further inquiries or directions, call Pat, 250-365-1731.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!