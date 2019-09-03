GARAGE SALE: Friday Sept.

September 3, 2019 - 5:30am

GARAGE SALE: Friday Sept. 6, 12-4pm; Saturday 8am-5pm; Sunday 12-4pm. Antiques, quality collectables, furniture, glass, crocks, misc. Great selection! #159-4200, Grandview Dr, Castlegar. Follow signs at the Brick. More items added daily.

