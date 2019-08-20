On Thursday afternoon, August 8, President Tom Duchastel of KORTS was presented w
Nelson event Aug 29 opening
Volunteers are vital to the energy and success of the Alzheimer Society of BC.
The BC Land Matching Program, delivered by Young Agrarians, has been picking up s
Selkirk College alumna Cara Gallo (middle) with the Rural Pre-Medicin
BIGGEST MOVING SALE EVER! Saturday, Aug. 24, 9am-1pm, 3120 Keniris Rd, Nelson (6-mile). Tools, furniture, kitchenware, books, office supplies, and much more! Rain or shine.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!