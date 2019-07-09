Are you aware of the Telehealth service at Kaslo’s Primary Health Centre?
Kaslo region recipients: North Kootenay Lake Community Services Socie
On August 10 and 11, from 10 am to 5 pm, this year’s culture tour will include ma
Lester McLean and his band will be kicking off the first Night Market, sponsored
Sonia Furstenau.
GARAGE SALE: Saturday & Sunday, July 13 & 14, 8:30am-4:30pm, 920 Upper China Creek Rd, down from closed store. Fishing, collectables, household, outdoors, firewood & many more items.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!