Classified Ads

June 17, 2019 - 9:59am

MOVING MUST SELL! SATURDAY, JUNE 22, 8AM START, 3397 14 Ave, Castlegar (signs will be posted). BBQ & propane tank; rechargeable weed wacker; patio set (table, 6 chairs, umbrella, cushions); 1960s walnut side buffet; clothesline umbrella; chiminea; office desk; 2dr metal file cabinet; tools; lamps; mirrors; housewares; books...

