Classified Ads

The West Kootenay EcoSociety presents the weekly downtown market every Wednesday
Three Salmo Secondary students were in Vancouver earlier this month to accept a p
Presenter Laura Adams.
Join us for the film screening of ‘The Radicals’ at the Langham Friday, June 21 a
2018 ‘Be a Pirate Captain’ contest winners, Liam and Lilly Jones with
MOVING MUST SELL! SATURDAY, JUNE 22, 8AM START, 3397 14 Ave, Castlegar (signs will be posted). BBQ & propane tank; rechargeable weed wacker; patio set (table, 6 chairs, umbrella, cushions); 1960s walnut side buffet; clothesline umbrella; chiminea; office desk; 2dr metal file cabinet; tools; lamps; mirrors; housewares; books...
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!