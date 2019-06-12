Classified Ads

SATURDAY, JUNE 22, 10am-2pm, LVR School, 1004 Cottonwood St, Nelson, BC. The Nelson Tennis Club (NTC) is organizing a giant yard+ sale, with ALL proceeds going towards building a facility centre, including toilets and change rooms, at the new LVR courts. The event will also include some unique pieces of donated art, such as a stunning “seven hearts coffee table" (view on Kijiji Nelson) stain glass and iron work. Don’t miss this opportunity to snag some great bargains, with all funds raised going to a good cause.