ESTATE SALE IN SALMO! June 21-23 from 9am-4pm at 210 Sayward Ave, Salmo BC. A wide variety of many valuable, unique and eclectic items, that have been collected over a lifetime. Furniture, artwork, tapestries, antiques, pottery and baskets to linens, kitchen utensils, dishes, wood and garden tools. A portable infrared sauna in “like new” condition. Everything must go! Questions? Contact Stacy, 505-610-2207.