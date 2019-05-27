Classified Ads

May 27, 2019

MOVING SALE: Rainbow vacuum cleaner, $200; silver tea set, $125; Phentex yarn, $1/roll; six bottle liqueur dispenser, $40; IBM electric typewriter, $40; 2 pair cross country skis & boots, ladies 8, men's 11, $50/ea. 250-265-4637, 250-352-0634.

