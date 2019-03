ECLECTIC GARAGE SALE: Two desks, two quality office chairs, two shelving units, classic Kuwahara bicycle, lawn chairs, garden tools, old hand tools and boxes, air framing nailer, old sheet music, books, lamps, BMW K 75C motorcycle, and much more. Friday, March 22, 4-7pm; March 23, 24, 30, 31, 9am-4pm, 828 Victoria Ave, Kaslo.