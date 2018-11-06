Classified Ads

November 6, 2018 - 1:03pm

MONTROSE 2nd ANNUAL ANTIQUE & COLLECTIBLES FAIR: Montrose Community Hall, 490-9th Ave, Montrose, BC. Saturday, Nov. 10, 8am-4pm. Sports memorabilia, jewellery, toys, bottles & much more! FREE ADMISSION!

