Classified Ads

Trail & District Public Library presents: MOTHER GOOSE Tuesdays 10 - 11 am.
Vibrant tones and song will fill St.
This November, the Movember Foundation returns with its annual month-long fundrais
Getting tested for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) just got easier for resident
Join us for single rhythm jive and country two step dance lessons at Fauquier Comm
MONTROSE 2nd ANNUAL ANTIQUE & COLLECTIBLES FAIR: Montrose Community Hall, 490-9th Ave, Montrose, BC. Saturday, Nov. 10, 8am-4pm. Sports memorabilia, jewellery, toys, bottles & much more! FREE ADMISSION!
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!