JG Toews (left) RM Greenaway (right).
September is World Alzheimer’s Month and the Alzheimer Society of BC is inviting K
Please join Slocan Valley Seniors Housing Society as they celebrate the grand open
England’s own ‘Wishbone Ash’ come to The Bailey Theatre with their blues/rock spec
Photo: Chaz Greenaway
FROSTY'S ESTATE SALE: Sept. 5-23, 10am-7pm, 927 Celia Cres, Sunningdale in Trail. From tools, household items, kitchen, bedroom, linens, LPs to glassware and much more.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!