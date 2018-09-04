GARAGE SALE: Sept. 9, 3-7126 Hwy 3A (Lakeshore Place).

Return to: 

Post date: 

September 4, 2018 - 5:30am

GARAGE SALE: Sept. 9, 3-7126 Hwy 3A (Lakeshore Place). Kitchen appliances, mandolin, mate's bed and much more, 10am to 4pm. No early birds please.

Regular