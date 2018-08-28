MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE: Saturday, Sept.

August 28, 2018 - 5:30am

MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE: Saturday, Sept. 1, 9am-2pm, 2730 & 2758 Waite Rd, North Shore Nelson. Pottery, antique skis, office supplies, wine making supplies, canning jars, linens, shop & yard items, furniture, etc.

