PURGING GARAGE SALE: Saturday/Sunday, Sept.

Return to: 

Post date: 

August 21, 2018 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 229-5760

PURGING GARAGE SALE: Saturday/Sunday, Sept. 1 & 2, 9am-5pm, 7492 Upper Balfour Rd. Doll buggy, Kenmore sewing machine w/cabinet, furniture, Centro BBQ, 6-man Coleman tent & mattress, 12' Lund boat on trailer, misc items, all good prices. 250-229-5760.

Regular