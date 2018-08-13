Classified Ads

Jason Spafford – The Old Punta Olimpica Pass, Peru.
Several wildfires are creating smoky skies across the Interior region and resident
Carriage rides at the fair.
School Works offers wage subsidies for student employees and apprentic
Redstone Resort Golf Course, Rossland.
PURGING GARAGE SALE: Saturday/Sunday, Sept. 1 & 2, 9am-5pm, 7492 Upper Balfour Rd. Doll buggy, Kenmore sewing machine w/cabinet, furniture, Centro BBQ, 6-man Coleman tent & mattress, 12´ Lund boat on trailer, misc items, all good prices. 250-229-5760.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!