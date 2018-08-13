Classified Ads

August 13, 2018

PURGING GARAGE SALE: Saturday/Sunday, Sept. 1 & 2, 9am-5pm, 7492 Upper Balfour Rd. Doll buggy, Kenmore sewing machine w/cabinet, furniture, Centro BBQ, 6-man Coleman tent & mattress, 12´ Lund boat on trailer, misc items, all good prices. 250-229-5760.

