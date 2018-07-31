The grade 2 and 3 students in the class of Sarah Lieffering at J.V.
Offered for the first time by Selkirk College as a pilot program in January 2018,
The Kootenay Local Agricultural Society is offering a tour of three farms on Sunda
Krestova resident Natasha Smith opens her first solo exhibition at the Kootenay Ga
Effective at noon Pacific time on Thursday, July 26, campfires will be prohibited
HOUSEHOLD GOODS SALE: Saturday, July 28, 9:30am-3:30pm, 2849 Evin Rd, Slocan Park.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!