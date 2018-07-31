Classified Ads

The grade 2 and 3 students in the class of Sarah Lieffering at J.V.
Offered for the first time by Selkirk College as a pilot program in January 2018,
The Kootenay Local Agricultural Society is offering a tour of three farms on Sunda
Krestova resident Natasha Smith opens her first solo exhibition at the Kootenay Ga
Effective at noon Pacific time on Thursday, July 26, campfires will be prohibited
ESTATE SALE: Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 9, 10, 11 & 12, 9am-6pm, 2705 Columbia Ave S, Castlegar. Items from 1940s and up. Eveything must go!
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!