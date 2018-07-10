GARAGE/MOVING SALE: 1607 Tower Ridge Rd, Castlegar, Sat

July 10, 2018 - 5:30am

GARAGE/MOVING SALE: 1607 Tower Ridge Rd, Castlegar, Saturday, July 14 7:30am-1pm. Upright freezer, kayak, lawnmower, snow thrower and more.

