Classified Ads

Photo: Thomas Nowaczynsk
Nelson CARES Society Presents A Canada Day Social, for families, self advocates an
Starbelly Jam is a special festival; great entertainment, great food, great people
L to R: Ana Bokstrom & Jeff Pilsner, Jeff Flood and Tanya Coad.
The 1st Annual Valley of the Ghosts Music Festival is happening in Sandon!
GARAGE SALE: 1430 Mountain Station Rd, Nelson. Saturday June 30, 9am-2pm. Foosball table, books, furniture, household goods, etc.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!