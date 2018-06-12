2 HOUSEHOLD GARAGE SALE: Furniture, tools, darkroom and

June 12, 2018 - 5:30am

2 HOUSEHOLD GARAGE SALE: Furniture, tools, darkroom and wine making equipment, household goods, books, collectables, free stuff, 6109 Porto Rico Ymir Rd, Saturday, June 16, 8am-2pm.

