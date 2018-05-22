HUGE ANNUAL PERENNIAL PLANT/GARAGE SALE: Friday, May 25

May 22, 2018 - 5:30am

HUGE ANNUAL PERENNIAL PLANT/GARAGE SALE: Friday, May 25, 12-6pm; Saturday, May 26, 8am-3pm. Antiques, collectables, furniture, tools. 562 Ootischenia Rd, Castlegar.

