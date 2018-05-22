EVERYTHING MUST BE SOLD by Saturday, May 26 (by appoint

EVERYTHING MUST BE SOLD by Saturday, May 26 (by appointment Tuesday-Thursday or SALE, Friday/Saturday, May 25/26, 9am-4pm): Antiques, furniture, fishing, camping, automotive, shop, ABS and copper, roll of 14/2 BX wire, basketball standard on wheeled base, tools (garden, shop, farm), chicken stuff, collectibles, household, stemware, dishes, baking, frozen food (farm fruit) and more, canning, sports, weird wood, 8'x8'x2' plywood & 2x4 storage unit, 6'x4'x4' 3/4" plywood sealed box. Patrick, 250-226-0089, Laughing Osprey Farm, 3279 Little Slocan South Rd (2kms past Vallican Whole).