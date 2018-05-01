8 HOUSEHOLD GARAGE SALE: Friday-Sunday, May 11-13, 8am-

Return to: 

Post date: 

May 1, 2018 - 5:30am

8 HOUSEHOLD GARAGE SALE: Friday-Sunday, May 11-13, 8am-?, 3765 Passmore Upper Rd, Slocan Valley. Mostly under roof. Tools, garden/yard items, appliances, furniture, antiques, sewing machines, curtain rods, clothing, canning supplies, etc.

Regular