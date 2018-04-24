BIG NEIGHBOURHOOD GARAGE SALE! Saturday, Apr. 28.

April 24, 2018 - 5:30am

BIG NEIGHBOURHOOD GARAGE SALE! Saturday, Apr. 28. Lots of goods for sale including baby items, tools, sports equipment and so much more! 9am start. (No early birds please). 757 Waterloo Rd, Castlegar.

