ONGOING MOVING SALE! Huge assortment of items, for example: antique wooden school desk; 2 large timbers, 6"x11"x13'L; 2 vintage school benches, 8'L; two 10'x16' wrestling mats; 2 whiteboards, approx 4'x8'; 2 rear ends, possibly for 'Model T'; approx 200 red bricks; children's 'crab' sandbox; 2 outdoor basketball hoops (metal) with nets; assortment of wooden windows; lava rock outdoor BBQ/fireplace; unique metal sculpture wine rack; wire baskets and shelves; large display cabinet and metal teacher's desk. 250-368-3125.