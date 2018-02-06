MOVING SALE: Friday, Feb. 9, 2-6pm; Saturday, Feb.

February 6, 2018

MOVING SALE: Friday, Feb. 9, 2-6pm; Saturday, Feb. 10, 10am-4pm, 16961 Pilot Bay Rd, KOOTENAY BAY. Furniture, books, house/garden decor, clothing, fabric, building/art supplies, lost treasures… Please CASH ONLY, no early birds.

