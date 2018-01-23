BEAT GARAGE SALE WITHDRAWAL, COME TO MINE: 2133 Daniel

January 23, 2018 - 5:30am

BEAT GARAGE SALE WITHDRAWAL, COME TO MINE: 2133 Daniel St, Trail, Saturday, Jan. 27, 10am-3pm. Furniture, TV, DVD player, books, original paintings by local artists, women's clothing & lots more.

