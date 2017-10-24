Classified Ads

BUGS screens on November 9 at the Deconstructing Dinner Film Festival.
A rich heritage and a tradition of hospitality, is found under the great vaulted w
On November 4, bridge the gap with writers just a stone’s throw away.
Students had the opportunity to explore the grassland ecosystem in the
That’s the theme of this year’s Literary Competition for Kootenay writers.
MONTROSE 1ST ANNUAL ANTIQUE & COLLECTABLES FAIR: Montrose Community Hall, 490 Knight Ave, Saturday, Nov. 11, 9am-6pm. Sports & non-sports cards, memorabilia, jewellery, toys, tin cans, bottles, so much more! FREE ADMISSION.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!