Classified Ads

October 24, 2017 - 2:39pm

MONTROSE 1ST ANNUAL ANTIQUE & COLLECTABLES FAIR: Montrose Community Hall, 490 Knight Ave, Saturday, Nov. 11, 9am-6pm. Sports & non-sports cards, memorabilia, jewellery, toys, tin cans, bottles, so much more! FREE ADMISSION.

