September 26, 2017

MOLLY WALTER ESTATE & MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Saturday, Sept. 30 & Sunday, Oct. 1, 10am-3pm, 6413 Slocan River Rd, Winlaw. Kitchen wood stove, dishes, pots, silverware, novelty items, vases, quality children's clothing, furniture & much more.

