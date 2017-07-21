Classified Ads

July 21, 2017 - 11:32am

GARAGE SALE: Saturday, July 29, 8am-12noon. House art pieces, glass shop projects & supplies, glass bottle collection. 6330 Sproule Creek Rd. Access by Taghum Frontage Rd (then go up 3kms to Rixen Rd).

