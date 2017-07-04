BOOK SALE: July 8, 9am-1pm, 401 Silica St, Nelson, back

July 4, 2017 - 5:30am

BOOK SALE: July 8, 9am-1pm, 401 Silica St, Nelson, back entrance. 166 choices, Sci-Fi, Detective & Misc. Hard Covers, $2, Paperbacks, $3.

