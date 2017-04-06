Classified Ads

Return to: 

Post date: 

April 6, 2017 - 11:43am

MOVING SALE: Antiques, Persian carpets, fabrics, furniture, books, lots of tools, misc. household items. Quality stuff. Friday & Saturday, April 14, 15, 9am-3pm. 3681 Little Slocan S. Rd, Vallican, Slocan Valley. 250-226-7261.

Liveload