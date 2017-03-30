Classified Ads

March 30, 2017 - 9:10am

MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Rain or shine. Toys, tools, sports, housewares, adult and kids clothing, collectibles. Lots of Nerd stuff. Saturday, Apr. 8, 8am-1pm, 3301 4th Ave, Castlegar.

