Classified Ads

You are invited to come to the Slocan Community Library at 1 pm on Sunday, April 9
Family Night Out. Books Everywhere.
The Regional District of Central Kootenay has activated its Emergency Operations C
With the simple turn of a tap, Canadians have immediate and seemingly unlimited ac
The Village of Salmo is pleased to accept the largest grant in its history of $1,7
MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Rain or shine. Toys, tools, sports, housewares, adult and kids clothing, collectibles. Lots of Nerd stuff. Saturday, Apr. 8, 8am-1pm, 3301 4th Ave, Castlegar.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!