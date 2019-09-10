FANTASTIC LOCAL FARMERS AND ARTISANS will be featured a

L-R: Paul Elliott, Tommy Nallie, Dusty Rogers, Chuck Ervin, John Full
Crawford Bay School Principal Rod Giles and friend.
Author and publisher Howard White comes to Nelson in September to offer two speci
Tractor races at the fair.
Celebrate creativity in your community and join the 10th annual Culture Days week
FANTASTIC LOCAL FARMERS AND ARTISANS will be featured at Kaslo´s Saturday Market, 10am-2pm! Do you make, bake or grow something you´d like to sell? Email kaslosaturdaymarket@nklcss.org for more information.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!