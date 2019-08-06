CANADA GAP CERTIFIED PESTICIDE-FREE BLUEBERRIES from Ab

August 6, 2019 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 509-0373

CANADA GAP CERTIFIED PESTICIDE-FREE BLUEBERRIES from Abbotsford, $90/20lbs, or $5.50/lb for less. Taking orders. Nathalie, 250-509-0373.

