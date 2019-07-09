FANTASTIC LOCAL FARMERS AND ARTISANS will be featured a

Are you aware of the Telehealth service at Kaslo’s Primary Health Centre?
Kaslo region recipients: North Kootenay Lake Community Services Socie
On August 10 and 11, from 10 am to 5 pm, this year’s culture tour will include ma
Lester McLean and his band will be kicking off the first Night Market, sponsored
Sonia Furstenau.
FANTASTIC LOCAL FARMERS AND ARTISANS will be featured at Kaslo´s Saturday Market, 10am-2pm! Do you make, bake or grow something you´d like to sell? Email kaslosaturdaymarket@nklcss.org for more information.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!