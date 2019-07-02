FANTASTIC LOCAL FARMERS AND ARTISANS will be featured a

The library hosts the Elephant Mountain Literary Festival’s Writer-in-Residence M
Smoke, evacuations, loss, worry – BC’s wildfires affect us all.
You always need to be careful when cooking meat.
Summer is almost here and with summer comes a greater threat of lightning exposur
We want to see photos of your life in the Basin – whether that means your experie
FANTASTIC LOCAL FARMERS AND ARTISANS will be featured at Kaslo´s Saturday Market, 10am-2pm! Do you make, bake or grow something you´d like to sell? Email kaslosaturdaymarket@nklcss.org for more information.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!