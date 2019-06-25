FANTASTIC LOCAL FARMERS AND ARTISANS will be featured a

International Alumnus Charles Mak (middle) reconnected with some of h
The bright and beautiful renovated Taghum Hall, located along the shores of the K
Stephanie Myers, ArtWalk Coordinator and Tom Atkins, Nelson and Distr
You are invited to our annual, community and regional celebration Sunday, July 1
BC Transit is implementing a new cell phone number for media inquiries to ensure
FANTASTIC LOCAL FARMERS AND ARTISANS will be featured at Kaslo´s Saturday Market, 10am-2pm! Do you make, bake or grow something you´d like to sell? Email kaslosaturdaymarket@nklcss.org for more information.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!